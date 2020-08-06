WATCH: Matt Cardona Makes AEW In-Ring Debut, Finisher Gets A New Name

After 14 years performing on WWE television, Matt Cardona made his All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

Cardona teamed up with his real-life friend and the current TNT Champion, Cody Rhodes, taking on Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark Order. The former Intercontinental Champion actually scored the win for his team using his signature “Rough Ryder” maneuver, which is now being called “Radio Silence”.

For those curious, this was Cardona’s first victory in a match on television since the July 15, 2019 episode of Monday Night Raw, where he defeated Mike Kanellis in… four seconds.

In an interview earlier this week, Cardona confirmed reports that he had yet to sign a long-term deal with All Elite Wrestling, although that is his goal. One would think scoring the pin in his debut match alongside a current champ will go a long way towards accomplishing that.