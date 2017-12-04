ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

* * * * *

As seen on WWE Raw tonight, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt had a most interesting video exchange on the TitanTron, during which Hardy debuted his new “Woken” character on TV.

Hardy said that he has been using the “vessel” of Matt Hardy, but after what has happened on Raw in recent weeks, his “condishun” has caused him to become “woken”. The Hardy promo was cut back-and-forth with a Bray Wyatt video promo, during which Wyatt questioned ‘who is the real Matt Hardy’, and warned the fans not to listen to the ravings of a madman.

You can check out footage of the segments below:

Oh, Consumer of Terrestrial Entities.. Our SOULS have known one another for EONS, you just aren’t aware…..YET. The Great War is upon us. As well as your impending DELETION. https://t.co/mZQRIweJ8g — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 5, 2017