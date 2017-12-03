ProWrestling.com
WATCH: Matt Hardy Cuts Promo As New Character, Says His Mind Is ‘Fully Woken’

Matt Hardy appears to be “fully woken”, as he Tweeted the following video, featuring him asking fans to engulf him with their disdain and to feed him your energy so he canturnn it into power.

The conclusion of the video features Hardy instructing his audience to “get woke, stay woke”.

