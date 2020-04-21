WATCH: Matt Hardy Helps A Wrestling Fan With Their Proposal

One wrestling fan has gotten incredibly creative with their proposal recently, getting AEW’s Matt Hardy involved with a very unique video.
The couple was originally watching an episode of what appeared to be AEW Dynamite, however, Mike had actually got in touch with Matt Hardy and created a special clip. Matt then began talking to them as a couple and that led to the proposal, as you can see below:
This is Mike (@ShaffeTrain) & Dusti (@DustiKempf), who are both big @AEWrestling fans & watch @AEWonTNT religiously weekly.
Dusti assumed they were just watching #AEWDynamite like normal, but Mike had me help him to propose to her. This was MAGNIFICENT! pic.twitter.com/ulSRlt58a3
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 20, 2020