WATCH: Michelle McCool, William Shatner & More On Halloween Edition Of WWE’s The Bump

Featured above is this week’s all new episode of WWE’s The Bump. Kayla Braxton and her crew return for a Halloween edition of the show, featuring costumes, special guests and more ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated NXT Halloween Havoc special.

In addition to running down all the action for tonight’s show, The Bump panel sat down with plenty of surprise guests including former women’s champion Michelle McCool, former Bayley superfan Izzy, Rey Mysterio, the Boogeyman and… William Shatner!? Check it out above.