WATCH: MLW Underground #1: Jerry Lynn vs La Parka, Daniels vs Vampiro

Major League Wrestling has dropped the very first episode of MLW Underground, the promotion’s original “hybrid wrestling” series that ran 34 weeks in 2003 and 2004.

MLW recently announced that the resurrected Underground would temporarily take the place of its weekly Saturday night series MLW Fusion. They have not taped any new content for the show in several months, as owner Court Bauer is not willing to take any risks running television tapings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MLW Underground #1 features the legendary La Parka in action against Jerry Lynn, and a young Christopher Daniels battling Vampiro in the show’s main event. Joey Styles provided commentary for the series.