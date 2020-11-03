WATCH: Mustafa Ali Explains The RETRIBUTION Names & Masks

While RETRIBUTION’s booking might be hit and miss, Mustafa Ali continues to work hard to try and make the faction feel important.
Ali has always been an excellent promos and that’s something that he showcased once again on social media this week. The RETRIBUTION leader took to Twitter to cut a fantastic promo where he revealed why the other members wear masks and have ridiculous names such as Slapjack.
“I want you to imagine something. I want you to imagine being judged because of your name. I want you to imagine being mocked because of how you look. Now, I want you to imagine a man named Mustafa Ali that has given names and masks to members of RETRIBUTION so that they too can know how it feels, so that they too can now how he feels, so that they too can be judged because of their names, they too can be mocked because of how they look. They too can see the world the way he sees it. Imagine that,” Ali said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)
Imagine that. #RETRIBUTION #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fZIgd0Om5W
— The Message (@TheMessageWWE) November 2, 2020