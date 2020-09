An interesting vignette has been teased on WWE NXT this week with a former roster member teasing a return to the brand.

The video is filmed in night vision mode with the wrestler in question smashing a cabinet and taking out the NXT Championship, hinting that he could be a former champion.

It was then revealed that they will debut at the upcoming NXT Takeover event on October 4. The video states that the wrestler has come back to take what is theirs.