WATCH: Mystery Wrestler Sends Another Message Ahead Of NXT Takeover

A mystery wrestler will be returning to WWE NXT this Sunday at NXT Takeover, and a new video hyping that up was shown this week.

The mystery video shows the wrestler on a motorcycle on the right riding past the Amway Center, which is the home of the WWE ThunderDome. They also take a look at the poster for Sunday’s event, with more teases that they will be going home.

It is expected that it will be a former WWE NXT Superstar who makes their presence known on Sunday, with Bo Dallas currently being a heavily rumored name for this spot. However, there are plenty of former WWE NXT Superstars that could easily take this role.