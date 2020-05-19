WATCH: New Cryptic Teaser From WWE’s Hacker With Another GPS Location Set

The tease of WWE’s mystery hacker continued this week as a brand new video was posted online yesterday.

The video showed a shadowy figure tweeting a clip where a Quwwn was being moved during a game of chess, with the caption of “Actions Have Consequences” being added. For what it’s worth, the GPS location for the person was changed on Twitter as well.

The new coordinates come out to the corner of Kingston Avenue and Crown Street in New York City – 40°39’55.8″N 73°56’34.1″W. However, this is something that has changed several times since the account was created.

The account also has a new Twitter bio that reads like this: “001200270090”

An interesting note from that is that 12/27/1990 is the birth date of Zelina Vega, with the address for the coordinates being in Queens, NYC, which is where she is from.