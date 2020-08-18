WATCH: New Previews For This Week’s WWE NXT & Friday Night Smackdown

WWE has released new video packages previewing this week’s go-home editions of WWE NXT on USA (below) and Friday Night Smackdown on FOX (above).

Wednesday night’s show will see Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland and Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream in two big qualifiers for the North American Championship ladder match this Saturday at NXT TakeOver XXX.

NXT Champion Keith Lee will respond to Karrion Kross and Scarlett hurling a fireball into his face last week, and The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole will come face-to-face with former NFL star Pat McAfee prior to their TakeOver battle.

Scheduled for Friday Night Smackdown is an Intercontinental Championship dream match between the “Phenomenal” AJ Styles and the “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy. And while not in the video package, Friday’s show will feature the live debut of the heavily promoted “Thunderdome”.