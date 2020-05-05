WATCH: Official Trailer For ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ Series Premiere

WWE has released a new teaser for their upcoming limited series, Undertaker: The Last Ride, set to debut on the WWE Network this Sunday immediately following the annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view.
The premiere episode follows The Undertaker as he prepares for a main event match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, fearing that it may be his final performance, as well as the damage done to his body while facing the “Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30.
From WWE.com:
Undertaker: The Last Ride, WWE’s new five-episode limited series event will begin streaming on WWE Network this Sunday, May 10, at approximately 10 p.m. ET immediately following the Money In The Bank pay-per-view. The highly-anticipated documentary series gives viewers an unprecedented look at Mark Calaway, the man behind the legendary Undertaker, as he prepares for the final chapters of his storied 30-year career in WWE.
The limited series will stream on WWE Network as follows:
- Chapter 1 – This Sunday, May 10 immediately following Money In The Bank at approximately 10 p.m. ET
- Chapter 2 – Sunday, May 17 on demand beginning at 10 am ET
- Chapter 3 – Sunday, May 24 on demand beginning at 10 am ET
- Chapter 4 – Sunday, June 14 on demand beginning at 10 am ET
- Chapter 5 – Sunday, June 21 on demand beginning at 10 am ET