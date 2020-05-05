WATCH: Official Trailer For ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ Series Premiere

WWE has released a new teaser for their upcoming limited series, Undertaker: The Last Ride, set to debut on the WWE Network this Sunday immediately following the annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

The premiere episode follows The Undertaker as he prepares for a main event match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, fearing that it may be his final performance, as well as the damage done to his body while facing the “Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30.

