WATCH: Official WWE WrestleMania 37 Set Reveal

WWE Smackdown Results

April 9, 2021

— Daniel Bryan kicked off the show and said he loves the ThunderDome but can’t wait to be back in front of a live crowd of screaming fans and smell the pyro this weekend at WrestleMania. He noted he’s become famous for the word “YES” but people have been telling him “NO” his entire career. Adam Pierce told him “NO” he couldn’t headline WrestleMania with Roman Reigns and Edge, but just like he always does, Bryan made it happen. He warned his opponents that they’re stepping into the ring with a dangerous man, not Daniel Bryan the family man.

— Dolph Ziggler (c) & Robert Roode (c) def. Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio and The Street Profits and Chad Gable & Otis to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Championships. This was a great match. They may not have a WrestleMania stage this year but went out and showed that was a big mistake. Ford was inches away from winning after giving Gable the Frog Splash, but Ziggler made a blind tag and superkicked him.

— Bianca Belair was interviewed and admitted she was nervous to main event WrestleMania on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean she’s scared of Sasha Banks. She’s the strong-est and the fast-est and that makes her the most dangerous.

— Intercontinental Champion Big E came out and talked about being from the Tampa area. He said this morning he went to see his barber Big Jay and visited places that were special to him growing up. He told Apollo Crews that Tampa is where his dream of winning the title has come to die.

— Tamina def. Nia Jax via disqualification. Lots of interference from Reginald and Baszler leading to a brawl with Natalya.

— The Riott Squad, Billie Kay, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke all got into a fight backstage. Tamina and Natalya joined in the fight and left them all laying.

— Edge took to the ring and sat down on a chair. He told the old story about seeing Hulk Hogan and the Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania and it shaping his future. He said he’s manifested everything he’s ever wanted in his life, including coming back from a decade-long, career-ending injury to do hurricanranas off the top rope. He mocked Daniel Bryan for being an “indie bookstore troll” and claimed Roman Reigns was just the Samoan version of himself. He vowed to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania because he wants it, and he will manifest it just like everything else.

— Sami Zayn visited Jake and Logan Paul at their gym in Miami to talk about the conspiracy. He was really annoying, so when he went out to get his “sparring gear” from his car, the door was locked and the bouncer wouldn’t let him back in.

— Jey Uso won the 2021 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. This was all the undercard and midcard guys from both Raw and Smackdown with nothing to do at WrestleMania this year. It came down to Uso and Nakamura, who both hit their finishers, but Uso was just a hair better on this night.

— Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman came out to finish the night. Reigns was pissed off about being in a triple threat match where he doesn’t have to be involved in the finish to lose the title. He doesn’t care about dreamers or redemption stories, and mocked the idea that Edge “never lost” the world heavyweight title. He promised to retain the title at WrestleMania and force the entire world to acknowledge him as the “Head of the Table”, and quoted Heyman saying that wasn’t a prediction, it was a spoiler.