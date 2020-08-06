WATCH: Pat McAfee Knocks Out Adam Cole Following NXT Main Event

WWE announced on Wednesday afternoon that podcast host and former NFL star Pat McAfee was headed to NXT television, in an attempt to mend fences with Adam Cole.

Predictably, things didn’t exactly goes as peacefully as planned.

WWE played off tensions between the two by having Cole appear in-person on a recent episode of McAfee’s podcast. The former NXT Champion attempted to take the host’s constantly digs and passive-aggressive shots at him in stride, but eventually broke down in an expletive-filled rampage, storming off the set.

The program hit a whole different level on Wednesday night. While the two appeared to have worked out their issues before the show began, McAfee was invited to do commentary during the main event match, which saw The Undisputed Era battling Imperium for the NXT Tag Team titles.

McAfee continued to take shots at Cole, to the point where WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix actually removed herself from the commentary team because she felt uncomfortable with the situation.

In the closing moments of the episode, the Undisputed Era leader approached Pat and demanded in no uncertain terms that he shut his mouth and show some respect. When he continued to talk trash, a brawl broke out between the two. Officials rushed in between them, but the distraction was enough to cost the UE their title match.

Shawn Michaels and Triple H even got involved, trying to calm things down, but when McAfee returned and K.O.’d Cole with an unexpected punt kick (get it, because he was a kicker in the NFL?), “The Game” got physical and nearly shoved Pat on his rear. Highlights above.