WATCH: Pat McAfee Showcases His In-Ring Training Ahead Of WWE NXT Takeover: XXX

With the WWE NXT Takeover: XXX match now being made official, Pat McAfee has shown a video of himself training for his in-ring debut.

McAfee will be competing for the first time in his life against Adam Cole at the upcoming Takeover event as the issues between the two men has boiled out of control.

Despite the fact that McAfee isn’t a professional wrestler, he has shared a video of himself getting ready for the ring and showcasing some impressive moves.