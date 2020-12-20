WATCH: Paul Heyman, Hurt Business & More Join ‘The Bump’ For WWE TLC Preview Show

Featured above is a special WWE TLC edition of The Bump. With Kayla Braxton busy elsewhere this evening, McKenzie Mitchell steps in to host the show alongside the usual panel to run down all the action ahead of tonight’s pay-per-view.

The Hurt Business is represented by Cedric Alexander Shelton Benjamin before the two challenge the New Day for the Raw Tag Team Championships. Plus interviews with Beth Phoenix, Natalya, The Miz and Paul Heyman.

WWE’s The Bump airs every Wednesday morning at 10:00 AM ET on the WWE Network and digital platforms including TikTok, as well as before most major pay-per-view events. This week’s episode will instead by replaced by the 2020 WWE Slammy Awards, hosted by R-Truth.