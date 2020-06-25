WATCH: Peyton Royce Launches Her Own YouTube Channel

One half of The IIconics, Peyton Royce has revealed that she is creating a YouTube channel for herself, with the first video now being uploaded.

Royce joins a list of growing WWE Superstars who also have created their own channels to express their creativity, with the likes of Zelina Vega, Lana, and Xavier Woods all also having channels.

Her channel is created under the name, “Cassie Lee” and is part of two new projects that she and Billie Kay are working on away from wrestling. Royce revealed that her videos will focus on baking, fashion, beauty, and adventures with both Billie and her husband, Shawn Spears.

“What’s up, you guys?” Lee asks. “I am Cassie Lee, and I wanted to welcome you to my channel, Cassie Vs:. Now on this channel, I will be bringing to you my subpar baking abilities, we’re going to do some fashion, some beauty trends, and all about lifestyle with my husband and my best friend. So subscribe for me and come along for the journey because I have no idea what’s in store, mate, but it will be fun. I’ll tell you that much.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)

You can check out the first video below: