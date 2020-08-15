WATCH: RETRIBUTION Causes Chaos On Smackdown Again, Numbers Continue To Grow

The mysterious group known only as RETRIBUTION made a visit to Friday Night Smackdown again this week, this time leaving a trail of bodies and carnage in their path.

The gang attacked both Big E and John Morrison early in the night, stopping a match between the two before it could even get started. Later on, while the roster was ringside as a measure of additional security, they showed up backstage and destroyed one of the production areas – and few officials for good measure.

While we still have no idea who is under the masks, RETRIBUTION seems to have almost doubled in size since their last appearance on Monday Night Raw earlier in the week.

It’s also a mystery how they keep flickering the lights and messing with the power, given that they had to throw molotov cocktails at the Performance Center power generator to make it happen the first time. Admittedly, we don’t expect that question to be answered…

Highlights from the attack are above.