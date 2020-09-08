WATCH: Retribution Talk For The First Time On WWE Raw

After weeks of attacks and pop-up appearances backstage causing havoc, Retribution has finally spoken for the first time.

WWE’s newest faction popped once again, this time appearing backstage, cutting a promo about why they are here and what they stand for.

“This ThunderDome is only a facade, behind this mountain of screens is the same foundation, the same behemoth who discarded and disowned us, leaving us to survive in an unfair world where the powerful continue to grow where we are left to feed on nothing but the scraps of content. “Contempt is a powerful motivator, we are driven to destroy, to lay waste to every superstar. Blinded, you cannot see what you do not have so the locusts of contempt will feed on all of you.”

