WATCH: Rey Mysterio & Kurt Angle Talk WrestleMania 22, Victoria, Kane & More On WWE’s The Bump

WWE has confirmed several new items for Wednesday’s new episode of NXT.

After making their stateside returns last week, NXT UK Champion WALTER and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin will both be in action. WALTER will take on Drake Maverick after Maverick barged into Imperium’s locker room Tuesday night.

As for Devlin, he will take on KUSHIDA in a non-title match. By all accounts, this will mark their first televised encounter.

Following the news that the NXT Tag Team Championships are now vacant following Danny Burch’s injury, Oney Lorcan issued a challenge to face Karrion Kross. William Regal has granted Lorcan the chance to step in the ring with the man who incidentally injured his partner.

Additionally, LA Knight will finally get his hands on Bronson Reed after weeks of taunting each other.

Previously announced were two women’s tag team matches. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark will face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. Plus, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart will defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship against Aliyah and Jessi Kamea.

Below is the updated lineup for the March 24th episode:

William Regal addresses Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly

WALTER vs. Drake Maverick

Jordan Devlin vs. KUSHIDA

Oney Lorcan vs. Karrion Kross

Bronson Reed vs. LA Knight

Io Shirai & Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

Aliyah & Jessi Kamea vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart (c) for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

Join us here at ProWrestling.com for the complete NXT coverage.