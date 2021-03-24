WWE
WATCH: Rey Mysterio & Kurt Angle Talk WrestleMania 22, Victoria, Kane & More On WWE’s The Bump
Featured above is this week’s all new episode of WWE’s The Bump. Kayla Braxton returns after last week’s absence, and her crew runs down all the action from this past weekend’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, as well as tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.
Both Rey Mysterio and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle stop by the show to discuss their triple threat match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 22, plus more legends in the “Big Red Machine” Kane, Victoria, and Edge sits down for an interview with Samoa Joe.
WWE’s The Bump airs every Wednesday at 10:00 AM ET on YouTube.
Update On WWE Network Adding Daniel Bryan To Hall Of Fame Collection
This past weekend a number of Daniel Bryan related videos were added to a WWE Hall of Fame collection on the WWE Network, leading many to believe that he may be inducted as a member of this year’s class.
As it turns out, the addition was made in error and PWInsider.com has confirmed that Bryan will not be going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year after all.
In related news, former world heavyweight champion and Marvel star Dave Bautista announced that he will not be going into the Hall this year as planned due to a scheduling conflict.
The combined 2020 and 2021 classes will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during a closed ceremony over WrestleMania weekend. The Bella Twins, nWo, JBL, British Bulldog, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff have all been confirmed so far.
Four New Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Lineup
WWE has confirmed several new items for Wednesday’s new episode of NXT.
After making their stateside returns last week, NXT UK Champion WALTER and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin will both be in action. WALTER will take on Drake Maverick after Maverick barged into Imperium’s locker room Tuesday night.
.@WWEMaverick went looking for answers from #Imperium, but ended up getting a match with @WalterAUT tomorrow night instead! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/GTbOY9syZ9
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 24, 2021
As for Devlin, he will take on KUSHIDA in a non-title match. By all accounts, this will mark their first televised encounter.
#WWENXT General Manager @RealKingRegal made it official!
NXT Cruiserweight Champion @Jordan_Devlin1 will take on @KUSHIDA_0904 in a non-title bout tomorrow night on @WWENXT!https://t.co/unh2IH6jGK pic.twitter.com/a66dadoSVt
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 24, 2021
Following the news that the NXT Tag Team Championships are now vacant following Danny Burch’s injury, Oney Lorcan issued a challenge to face Karrion Kross. William Regal has granted Lorcan the chance to step in the ring with the man who incidentally injured his partner.
TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWENXT@ONEYLORCAN gets @WWEKarrionKross one-on-one!https://t.co/gSvP4YOcDP pic.twitter.com/hu3qwm4NA1
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 24, 2021
Additionally, LA Knight will finally get his hands on Bronson Reed after weeks of taunting each other.
After weeks of collisions and wardrobe malfunctions, @LAKnightWWE goes one-on-one with the Colossal @bronsonreedwwe tomorrow night on #WWENXT!https://t.co/ElxXXUi2TU pic.twitter.com/x6gSw9SxDv
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 24, 2021
Previously announced were two women’s tag team matches. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark will face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. Plus, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart will defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship against Aliyah and Jessi Kamea.
Below is the updated lineup for the March 24th episode:
- William Regal addresses Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly
- WALTER vs. Drake Maverick
- Jordan Devlin vs. KUSHIDA
- Oney Lorcan vs. Karrion Kross
- Bronson Reed vs. LA Knight
- Io Shirai & Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez
- Aliyah & Jessi Kamea vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart (c) for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship
Join us here at ProWrestling.com for the complete NXT coverage.
WWE Postpones Dave Bautista’s Hall Of Fame Induction At His Request
Dave Bautista has confirmed reports that he will not be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year along with the originally planned class of 2020.
The six-time world heavyweight champion and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy star will not be able to attend this year’s closed ceremony in Tampa, FL during WrestleMania weekend. Those hoping to celebrate The Animal’s incredible career aren’t out of luck, however, as WWE has agreed to induct him at a later time.
“To the WWE Universe,” Bautista tweeted. “Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the WWE HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible.”
This year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will feature both the 2020 and 2021 classes, as last year’s ceremony was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bella Twins, nWo, JBL, British Bulldog, Jushin “Thunder” Liger and Eric Bischoff have all been confirmed so far.
To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible🙏🏼 #DreamChaser
— The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) March 23, 2021
