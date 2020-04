Rhea Ripley is set to make her WWE WrestleMania debut this weekend as she defends her NXT Women’s Title, and she has been preparing heavily for the show.

Ripley will be going one on one with Charlotte Flair on The Grandest Stage Of Them All and WWE has uploaded a video of her recent training for the show. Of course, with the recent social distancing measures, Ripley has had to try out different ways of working out in order to comply to rules and still get prepared, as you can see below.