WATCH: Ric Flair Receives Medical Attention After Raw Goes Off The Air

WWE has posted a social media exclusive video showing Ric Flair receiving medical attention following a viscous assault in the form of a punt kick from Randy Orton.

It was only a matter of time before the most ruthless force in sports entertainment snapped on his long-time mentor. Despite Orton essentially growing up in the business alongside the “Nature Boy”, coming of age as a member of Evolution, he earned the nickname “Legend Killer” for a very specific reason…

Orton heads into SummerSlam as the #1 contender to the WWE World Championship, scoring a hard-earned victory over Kevin Owens. That match was actually set up by Flair last week, which didn’t exactly enthuse a focused “Viper” as he attempts to prepare for Drew McIntyre.

Highlights below.