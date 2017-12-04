WWE Hall of Famers Sting, Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat were the special guests on the most recent edition of “Table for 3” now available on WWE Network. In the video player below, you can check out a clip from the show, during which the Legends discuss kayfabe in pro wrestling.

Sting introduced the topic by saying “you know the whole kayfabe thing, it’s completely gone. For me it was tough in the beginning, I don’t know about you guys, but when it left…that was the way I was brought up in the business.”

Ric Flair then added, “the day that they started calling us Sports Entertainment, we were in the NWA, we were all in shock.”

“But you know what, probably the smartest move”, Sting added. Ric Flair agreed, saying, “look at where they are now.”

Ricky Steamboat then pointed out the difference in production values today noting “I think a big difference is, then and now, is the production level. Day and night. The way they are producing today as opposed to when we were back in the day. Wow”.