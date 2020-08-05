WATCH: Ricky Starks Not Done With Darby Allin, Shows Aftermath Of Nasty Thumbtack Spot

Last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw Darby Allin leap off the top turnbuckle, driving a skateboard covered in thumbtacks into the back of “Absolute” Ricky Starks.

The former NWA Powerrr star made his AEW debut answering one of Cody Rhodes’ weekly open challenges for the TNT Championship. While unsuccessful, his performance reportedly impressed backstage and he was quickly signed.

In recent weeks we have seen Starks align himself with the legendary Taz, who also happens to manage the so-called FTW Champion Brian Cage. In his own words, when a man who’s tapped out an Olympic gold medalist tells you to do something, you had better listen…

In a social media exclusive, shown below, the young star cut a promo calling out Darby Allin ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite. Allin is scheduled to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship – something Starks isn’t exactly thrilled with.