WATCH: Road To AEW All Out (8/31): Broken Rules, QT Marshall Prepared For The Dark Order

All Elite Wrestling has released a new video entitled ‘Road To All Out”, hyping up the latest additions to the match card for this Saturday’s pay-per-view.

Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara are currently tied with one singles win each, in a rivalry that dates back to Hardy’s debut with the promotion at the start of the summer. ‘Road To’ recaps the feud and sets up the first ever Broken Rules match for All Out (details).

The video also features a lengthy promo from Q.T. Marshall, talking about his relationship with Cody Rhodes and the Nightmare Family. He will team with Dustin Rhodes, Matt Cardona and Scorpio Sky on Saturday at AEW All Out in an eight-man tag team match against The Dark Order.