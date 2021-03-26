Ring of Honor
WATCH: ROH 19th Anniversary Hour One Kickoff Show — Six-Man Tag Team Titles On The Line
Ring of Honor Wrestling returns to pay-per-view tonight celebrating their 19th anniversary. You can watch hour one of the broadcast above completely free. Shane Taylor and the Soldiers of Savagery take on the Mexisquad with the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships on the line!
READ MORE: ROH 19th Anniversary Complete PPV Results!
Results
ROH 19TH ANNIVERSARY PPV RESULTS – LIVE NOW: EVERY TITLE ON THE LINE!
Ring of Honor Wrestling celebrates their 19th anniversary this evening live on pay-per-view. There have been some big changes to the card over the past week due to double champion Dragon Lee undergoing surgery, but every title will be on the line tonight.
The first hour features two matches and will air as a free pre-show on HonorClub, Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube and FITE at 8:00 PM ET. You can purchase the pay-per-view on FITE or by using the video player above.
Quick results are below. Follow the links provided or proceed to the next page for our detailed play-by-play coverage.
ROH 19th Anniversary PPV
Friday, March 26, 2021
— Quick Results —
Four Corners Survival Match
Brian Johnson def. Danhausen & Eli Isom & LSG
* * *
Still to come…
DETAILED LIVE COVERAGE ON NEXT PAGE >>>
Ring of Honor
Matt Taven Doesn’t Believe ROH Needs Cross-Promotion
Cross-promotion might be popular right now, but Matt Taven doesn’t believe that Ring Of Honor needs to do that at the moment.
Taven spoke with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast to discuss a range of topics, and he was asked about the recent cross-promotion with AEW, NJPW, and IMPACT. When asked if this could happen for ROH, he believes that the company should focus on itself for now.
“Well, I guess it’s twofold, my answer is. I think we were the first one to do this because you saw New Japan, CMLL, NWA, you saw everyone come to Ring of Honor and we really opened that door for those promotions to kind of come into the United States in the first place. So, to me, that started with us. As far as right now, I would say that, like I said earlier, I feel like there’s such a good product and once people, no matter what, if they jump in right now, they’re going to get caught in that snowball. For my mindset, this roster up and down, I would grab them any day of the week and put them out there and be absolutely proud of the product because I think as much as it’s interesting to bring people in here to have cross-promotional stuff, we have so much talent right here in these doors that we could put on the best product there is out there with just the guys we have in Ring of Honor, and I will die on that hill any day.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Taven will be in action at Ring Of Honor’s Anniversary Show tonight, where he will go one on one with Vincent, in an unsanctioned match.
Ring of Honor
Double Champion Pulled From ROH 19th Anniversary PPV, New Title Matches Announced
Ring of Honor announced today that Dragon Lee will be unable to appear at their upcoming anniversary pay-per-view on Friday, March 26.
Lee underwent what was described as a “minor surgery” to repair a ruptured eardrum, which will keep him from flying in for the show. He is currently the reigning ROH World Television Champion and one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions.
Ring of Honor is insistent that every title be on the line for the pay-per-view as they celebrate their 19th year in operation. As such, fellow members of La Faccion Ingobernable will replace Dragon Lee in his scheduled title defenses.
Kenny King will step in and defend the ROH World Television Championship against Tracy Williams. King will also pull double duty at the show, as he and Bestia del Ring will defend the ROH World Tag Team Championships against Williams and Rhett Titus.
ROH 19th Anniversary PPV
Friday, March 26, 2021
ROH World Title Match
RUSH (c) vs. Jay Lethal
ROH World TV Title Match
Kenny King vs. Tracy Williams
ROH World Tag Team Title Match
Kenny King (c) & Bestia del Ring vs. Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus
ROH Pure Title Match
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Dak Draper
Grudge Match
Jay Briscoe vs. EC3
Unsanctioned Match
Matt Taven vs. Vincent
Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods
Mark Briscoe vs. Flip Gordon
Airing for free during hour one:
ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Title Match
Shane Taylor & Soldiers of Savagery (c) vs. Mexisquad
Four Corners Survival Match
Danhausen vs. Eli Isom vs. Brian Johnson vs. LSG
