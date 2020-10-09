WATCH: Ronda Rousey Battles The Wings Of Death On Hot Ones

Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion has become the latest celebrity guest on the incredibly popular Hot Ones YouTube channel.

The popular interview show has featured the likes of Chris Jericho, Sasha Banks, and Stone Cold Steve Austin from the wrestling world previously, and now Ronda has tackled the wings.

Rousey is a well-known chicken wing lover, which is something that dates back to her time in UFC where she would eat hot wings after her fights as a celebration. You can check out her episode to see if she makes it all the way below: