WATCH: Sami Zayn Trashes Jeff Hardy & AJ Styles, McIntyre Shows His Wounds, More

WWE has shared several videos from the aftermath of WWE Clash Of Champions, including an interview with Sami Zayn.

Zayn became the rightful, Undisputed Intercontinental Champion by winning the brutal ladder match to kickstart the PPV. After the match, he spoke with WWE’s YouTube channel where he trashed both of his opponents as he celebrated his win.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFJZNdOiX6U

Another man who was victorious at WWE Clash Of Champions was Drew McIntyre. He retained the WWE Championship with the assistance of several legends who have been victims of Randy Orton’s Punt Kicks lately. However, McIntyre took a real beating in order to retain the title, and he showed off his war wounds after the match.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dBryB23W4I

WWE also posted interviews with both Zelina Vega and Asuka as they reflected on their respective nights at WWE Clash Of Champions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oppkl8dOKlU