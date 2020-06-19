WATCH: Sasha Banks & Bayley Gloat After WWE NXT, Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart Ready For More

WWE has uploaded brand new interviews with Sasha Banks and Bayley as well as Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart following WWE NXT this week.

Both teams collided in a Women’s Tag Team Championship match which headlined the episode and was an incredibly entertaining match. In the end, the champions would retain but not without a little cheating taking place.

However, after the match, the ‘Golden Role Models’ weren’t bothered about reflecting on that moment, and instead quickly went to brag about their victory and dominance as champions.

WWE also caught up with the challengers, Blackheart and Nox, who were disappointed with the loss, but ready to compete again.

Sasha Banks and Bayley will once again defend the titles on the upcoming edition of WWE Raw where they will face The IIconics.