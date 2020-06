As previously reported, Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley and her best friend Sasha Banks became two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships this week on Friday Night Smackdown, defeating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to win back the gold they lost last year at WrestleMania 35.

The two-time champs, including “Bayley Two-Belts”, spoke to the cameras backstage after their big win as they took part in their first photo shoot with the titles. Check out the video below.