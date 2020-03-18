WATCH: Scott Steiner’s Post-Health Scare Wrestling Return

Scott Steiner returned to the wrestling ring after collapsing at an IMPACT Wrestling taping earlier this month and undergoing an unspecified heart procedure. Steiner’s return took place on March 14th in Jasper, AL for the New Era Wrestling promotion.
New Era Wrestling has uploaded the full match, including a pre-match promo where Steiner does his famous Steiner Math.
