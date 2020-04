WWE has posted several post-match interviews from WWE Raw last night, as Shayna Baszler discusses why she is breaking peoples arms.

Baszler first attacked Sarah Logan last week, stomping down on her arm to break it and she did exactly the same thing this week to Indi Hartwell, even using a ladder to make things worse.

As well as that, both Rey Mysterio and Apollo Crews spoke with WWE about qualifying for the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank ladder match.