VIDEO: Shotzi Blackheart Stapes “Hurt Me” To Her Chest Ahead Of Io Shirai Match

Shotzi Blackheart is hardcore!

The NXT Superstar faces off against women’s champion Io Shirai tonight in a non-title match, live on the USA Network, and sent a chilling, downright badass message to the so-called “Joshi Judas”.

Blackheart posted the video herself, explaining to Io that she doesn’t fear pain ahead of their bout on WWE NXT television. To drive that point home in the most vivid way possible, she then used a staple gun to affix the words “HURT ME” to her chest – without even flinching!