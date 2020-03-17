Last night saw “Stone Cold” Steve Austin return to WWE Raw for 316 Day, despite the fact there were no fans in attendance for the show.

“It was really cool to be here today and it was really strange to be in arena with no people because for so long you are trained to work for a response and when you get that response you receive it accordingly. So to be here with an empty crowd was very interesting and a strange feeling and I’ve worked for a small crowd when I first started. But when you’re used to people being here, it’s a little bit different.”

Austin then spoke about the fact he was proud to be part of the show to help people out during what is a tough time around the world.

“I was proud to be here, I know we are in a tough time but to go out there and have fun with everyone it was an absolute blast. It was cool for me to finally get here to the PC and see everything that’s going on here.”

If the above quotes are used, please H/T ProWrestling.com.