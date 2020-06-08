WATCH: Tamina Snuka Undergoes Drastic Character Change In New Vignette

Tamina Snuka may have just dropped the greatest vignette of her 12-year wrestling career, with absolutely no warning.

The 42-year-old WWE Superstar surprised everyone with a video of herself trapped in a mental institution, uploaded to Twitter this afternoon. Check it out:

Tamina returned to action in March on the road to WrestleMania, taking part in the Fatal 5-Way match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. She went on to challenge Bayley for the title in a singles match at Money in the Bank, surprising many despite being unsuccessful in her quest.