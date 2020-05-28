WATCH: Taz Passes Down Legendary Catchphrase To Brian Cage

We got to learn a little bit more about the relationship between Taz and newcomer Brian Cage this evening, as “The Machine” made his All Elite Wrestling television debut just days after shocking the world at AEW Double or Nothing.

The ECW legend and current AEW commentator is indeed Cage’s new manager, and it appears that the two will be working together full-time going forward.

Taz cut a promo on Dynamite calling out AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, who will defend his title against Cage at the upcoming Fyter Fest pay-per-view. After promising that his “Machine” would rip the champ’s heart out in the middle of the ring, Taz wrapped things up with a familiar catchphrase: