The Bumpy Awards are here!

Kayla Braxton and her crew return for an all new episode of WWE’s The Bump, and this week they’re hosting the show’s first ever awards ceremony, honoring the best and brightest of 2020 (so far).

The show is absolutely packed with award-winning special guests, including WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, the brand new double champ-champs Bayley and Sasha Banks, AJ Styles, the “Rated-R Superstar” Edge, and even “The Phenom” himself, The Undertaker!