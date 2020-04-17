WATCH: The Bella Twins Play Truth Or Dab On Hot Ones

The latest episode of the popular YouTube show, Hot Ones has gone online today and it features future WWE Hall Of Famers, the Bella Twins.

Nikki and Brie Bella join host, Sean Evans for a game of truth or dab, where they are given the option of answering a tough question or taking a bite from an incredibly spicy chicken wing.

Within the video, both sisters end up tackling the heat while they also reveal plenty of interesting stories. From Nikki Bella’s advice about speaking with Vince McMahon to Brie discussing a story that was cut from Total Bellas which she loved plus more.

You can check out the video below.