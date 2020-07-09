WATCH: The First Ever All Elite Wrestling Puppy Battle Royale

Following Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling aired the first ever Puppy Battle Royale!

Similar to the NFL tradition of running the “Puppy Bowl” prior to the Super Bowl each year, AEW brought in a gaggle of adorable puppies who just happened to be named after wrestlers on their roster.

What follows is certainly the most adorable and fluffy battle royale in wrestling history, featuring the legendary Pharaoh as the special guest enforcer.

The video is a partnership with the Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, a non-profit based in Atlanta, raising awareness for pet adoption and local pet shelters.