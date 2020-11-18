WATCH: “The History Of A Revolution” – New AEW Video From Director X

Featured above is the brand new collaborative video promoting All Elite Wrestling from prolific music video director and producer Julien Christian Lutz, aka “Director X”.

“We weren’t supposed to be here, but here we are. Watch the incredible collaborative video between AEW on TNT and acclaimed film and music video director and producer Director X (Julien Christian Lutz). Featuring the likes of AEW talent such as Hangman Adam Page, The Young Bucks, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and more, this piece represents the continued fight for AEW to break boundaries and revolutionize wrestling.”