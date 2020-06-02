WATCH: The IIconics Have Their Eye On The Prize, HBK Predicts The Greatest Match Ever

WWE has uploaded several videos to its YouTube channel following WWE Raw this week featuring The IIconics and WWE Hall Of Famer, Shawn Michaels.

The first video focuses on the Heartbreak Kid as he weighs in on the ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ that WWE is promoting for WWE Backlash between Edge and Randy Orton. HBK discussed the match in general, and picked Edge as the person he thinks will win.

The second video saw The IIconics backstage with Kayla Braxton celebrating Billie Kay’s victory against Nikki Cross where they made it clear their eyes are still on the Women’s Tag Team Championships.