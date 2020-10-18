The New Day were broken up during the WWE Draft with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods being put on Raw as Big E stays on SmackDown.

The past WWE SmackDown saw the trio have their final match together and after the show, the trio spoke with WWE’s YouTube channel. They had an in-depth interview reflecting on their time together and what the group means to them personally.

Kofi Kingston reflected on being able to be back in the ring together for the first time in a while, reflecting on how much his teammates mean to him.

“It felt good because we haven’t been in the same ring with each other for about a year. For us to go out there and be on the same page, we always talk about our chemistry and we know we have something special, but there’s still a little bit of those nerves because you don’t know if you’ll be able to pick up where you left off. We were able to do that. It meant the world to me to be in the ring with each other, I don’t want to say one last time. To be in there and to one is just a reminder of why we did this. You can still feel the energy from people and it’s something special we have. I’m so fortunate to have shared the ring with these guys for the past six years. That meant the world to me.”

Xavier Woods then got emotional when discussing the trio and their time together and how much it all meant to them.

“The win is great, obviously. We get the winner’s purse and all that stuff [laughs]. Get the champion’s paycheck. For the entire time that I’ve been a wrestler, I’ve been trying to find the people that I wanted around me in order to make this what I knew it could be for me and I didn’t find that until nine or ten years into my career. Winning and championships are great, but it’s like you’re leaving your school friends. You’re gonna see them again and things are going to be fine, but that initial departure is a lot. My whole career, I was looking for these guys. I didn’t know it was them, but once you find who it is, it’s a lot. It’s a lot.”

Finally, Big E spoke about the group and how much they mean, simply just to have gotten on to television after all three were struggling when they first got put together.