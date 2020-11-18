WATCH: The Rascalz Hang Up Their Jackets In Emotional Farewell To IMPACT Wrestling

There may not have been any fans in attendance for their final match in IMPACT Wrestling, but The Rascalz nevertheless had an incredibly emotional farewell on Tuesday night that very clearly resonated with the fans watching at home.

News broke last week that all three members of The Rascalz would be departing from the company imminently. The 420-loving trio wrestled one final match on this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling that saw Trey Miguel team with IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann to battle Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz.

After the main event bout, which saw the world champion score the win, The Rascalz hung up their black and neon green jackets on the ring ropes and said one final, tear-soaked goodbye together.

Unfortunately, this is pro wrestling and that means we often can’t have nice things. The Rascalz and Rich Swann were brutally attacked by Sami Callihan, his baseball bat and MMA legend Ken Shamrock backstage as IMPACT was going off the air.

Callihan lost to Swann in a world title match this past weekend at Turning Point despite their best efforts. IMPACT has been pushing a story where Callihan has brought back the old, more violent and merciless Shamrock from the Attitude Era and his early days in TNA, and it looks like he might be next in line for the title.