WATCH: The Rock Discusses Retiring At WrestleMania 29; Doesn’t Rule Out A Future Match

For years WWE fans have been wondering whether or not The Rock is officially retired from professional wrestling, and now they have the answer.
The WWE legend and Hollywood star took to Instagram to address his WWE career where he spoke about initially retiring and why he left WWE for acting. He stated that he always wanted to return to WWE to help the company with what he had gained from being in the movie industry.
He then spoke in detail about his two matches with John Cena where he admitted that he is at peace with the idea that WWE WrestleMania 29 was his final ever wrestling match. He is happy with the fact he went out by being defeated, passing on the torch.
When discussing his future with professional wrestling, The Rock said he is very happy coming back to hit his catchphrases and his moves, raise an eyebrow and then go. However, when it came to actually wrestling again, The Rock dropped the age-old wrestling phrase of “never say never,” but did stress that he classes himself as retired.
The risk was two fold/ I retired on top as pro wrestling’s #1 draw. And coming from the world of wrestling, the odds were stacked against me of having a Hollywood career that had any kind of long term, substantial global influence and value. After a bewildering 7 year career as a wrestler, I kept my hand shake bond – finished out my contractual obligations and quietly retired. But I knew in heart and in my gut what my WHY was. Once we identify OUR WHY, then our actions have powerful purpose. Almost 10yrs later in 2012, I returned to the industry that’s in my blood. I returned to the @wwe to give back. To bring value and impact the bottom line. Proud to say when I returned we, as a team – set all time box office and PPV records that will never be broken. And in 2014, I wrestled my very last match at WrestleMania in New York at a sold out Met Life Stadium. My wrestling career ended the only way I was willing — flat on my back, getting beat 1, 2, 3, looking up at the stars and being grateful for my blessings. I went out the right way. The respectful way. I retired from wrestling in 2013. Grateful to the bone. And on my shield🛡