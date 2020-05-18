WATCH: The Rock Discusses Retiring At WrestleMania 29; Doesn’t Rule Out A Future Match

For years WWE fans have been wondering whether or not The Rock is officially retired from professional wrestling, and now they have the answer.

The WWE legend and Hollywood star took to Instagram to address his WWE career where he spoke about initially retiring and why he left WWE for acting. He stated that he always wanted to return to WWE to help the company with what he had gained from being in the movie industry.

He then spoke in detail about his two matches with John Cena where he admitted that he is at peace with the idea that WWE WrestleMania 29 was his final ever wrestling match. He is happy with the fact he went out by being defeated, passing on the torch.

When discussing his future with professional wrestling, The Rock said he is very happy coming back to hit his catchphrases and his moves, raise an eyebrow and then go. However, when it came to actually wrestling again, The Rock dropped the age-old wrestling phrase of “never say never,” but did stress that he classes himself as retired.