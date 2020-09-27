WATCH: The Rock Gives His Presidential Candidate Endorsement

Today, The Rock took to Instagram and publicly gave his Presidental endorsement, providing his thoughts on the current election.
The People’s Champion publicly gave his backing to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, explaining his thought process within a video, which you can see below:
As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris.
Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.
We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020