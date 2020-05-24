WATCH: The Undertaker & Michelle McCool Reflect On Shad Gaspard’s Heroism

The wrestling world was rocked this week with the passing of Shad Gaspard, and the outpouring of love towards him afterwards has showcased how popular of a man he was.

Shad Gaspard is someone who was loved by the fans and heavily respected by his peers and in a video on WWE’s YouTube channel that was made very clear.

Michelle McCool and The Undertaker spoke out about Shad and his heroism, discussing his final act which saved his son’s life. The Undertaker spoke about the respect that he has for Shad as they both discussed how kind he was as a person.