WATCH: The Undertaker Names Some Of His Favorite Opponents

WWE’s YouTube channel has shared a bonus clip from The Last Ride documentary series where The Undertaker names some of his favorite opponents from his career.

While he obviously spoke about working Shawn Michaels and Triple H, which he stated in the third episode are his favorite matches, the Deadman also listed other names.

– Bret Hart: Undertaker said that he loved working with Bret Hart because he got the opportunity to expand his character as someone who was more than just a gimmick. ‘Taker felt he was able to wrestle more with the Hitman which helped his character.

– Kurt Angle: Undertaker says he always enjoys working smaller talent as Kurt Angle also spoke about how their match at No Way Out is his favorite match ever.

– Batista: The Undertaker said that for two big men who weren’t necessarily seen as people who could have a classic match, he felt they had the match of the night at WrestleMania. Batista spoke about how he thought they should have main evented so they went out to prove a point.

– Ric Flair: Vince McMahon offered Undertaker a chance to work with a young upcoming talent or Ric Flair, and the Deadman said it was an easy choice to make. Flair said it was one of the highlights of his career.