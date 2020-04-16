WATCH: Timothy Thatcher Turns Down An NXT Tag Team Title

Timothy Thatcher made a surprise WWE NXT debut last night to team up with Matt Riddle, but he didn’t want the Tag Team Championship after the match.

With Pete Dunne currently in England, unable to travel due to the Coronavirus outbreak, William Regal announced that Matt Riddle could continue as NXT Tag Team Champion if he found someone to team with him in Pete’s place.

Last night, Riddle defended the titles against the Undisputed Era, and it was Timothy Thatcher who joined him, winning the match for the team as he tapped out Roderick Strong.

After the match, the two men took part in an interview where Riddle offered Thatcher one of the titles, but he quickly turned it down.

Riddle stated:

“To be honest, I’ve been pretty sad without Pete. I miss his beautiful smile. But when I heard he announced Tim as my partner, it couldn’t be any better. Not only did he step up, but he tapped out Roderick Strong and made sure we retained the NXT Tag Team Championship.”

But Thatcher wasn’t interested in holding one of the titles, and he responded by saying:

“I appreciate that very much. I know how tough of a fighter you (Riddle) are. But, those titles are yours and Pete’s, so I’ll happily defend those titles, when he gets back, maybe we will sort some stuff out.”

