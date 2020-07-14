WATCH: Tony Khan Meets Eric Bischoff In AEW Fight For The Fallen Preview

The first ever meeting between former WCW President Eric Bischoff and current AEW President Tony Khan happened this week in a unique preview show for Wednesday night’s highly anticipated AEW Fight for the Fallen event.

All Elite Wrestling will be raising funds for Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund and Feeding Northeast Florida throughout the week at AEWFightForTheFallen.com. Wednesday’s main event will see Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against Brian Cage.

In the preview show below, Conrad Thompson and Eric Bischoff bring a special edition of their ’83 Weeks’ podcast to the official AEW YouTube channel, with Tony Khan as their guest.