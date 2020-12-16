WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV and Twitch. The road to Hard To Kill begins in the wake of a very newsworthy Final Resolution special on IMPACT Plus this past weekend. Karl Anderson faces Chris Sabin, the Knockouts Tag Team Tournament semis begin, and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega returns!

IMPACT Wrestling Results

December 15, 2020

The show begins with a recap of Final Resolution. The highlights were Rich Swann retaining the IMPACT World title against Chris Bey, Josh Alexander defeating Ethan Page, Manik winning the X-Division title, and Deonna Purrazzo retaining the Knockouts title against Rosemary.

Tenille Dashwood (w/ Kaleb) vs. Alisha (w/ Eddie Edwards)

Tenille blindsides her opponent with a forearm from behind to get things started. She spends way too much time laughing and mocking, and Alisha gets her with an armdrag, shoulder tackle, snapmare and slaps on a headlock. Tenille sends her into the ropes, but Alisha surprises with a tilt-a-whirl headscissors for two. She climbs to the second rope but gets distracted by Kaleb and his selfies on the outside, and gets suplexed back to the mat.

Tenille puts on a headlock and slows things down for a minute. She breaks the hold to hit a sidewalk slam, but only gets two. Alisha gets whipped into the corner but gets a pair of boots up to block a splash. She fires off with right hands and elbows, charges the corner for a running uppercut, and hits a bulldog for two. Kaleb pulls Tenille to the floor to save her. Alisha climbs the ropes to dive onto both of them, but Tenille sacrifices Kaleb and throws him in front of her. Tenille quickly rolls her back into the ring and hits a Spotlight Kick.

Winner: Tenille Dashwood

The lights go out after the match and Sami Callihan appears on the tron. He tells Eddie Edwards to go home and cuddle up with his wife for the holidays, because it might be the last chance he ever gets. Callihan says they finish things once and for all in 2021.

Josh Matthews informs us that Kenny Omega and Don Callis have arrived in their tour bus. He talks up Karl Anderson’s match with Chris Sabin tonight and what role Omega’s presence may or may not have.

Motor City Machine Guns are interviewed. Alex Shelley says The North were a great tag team, but they can’t get themselves together enough to face them right now. That leaves them the Good Brothers. Chris Sabin says there is only room for two “Machine Guns” in this industry and Anderson isn’t one of them.

We cut to Omega’s tour bus, where the champ is hanging out with Don Callis and Karl Anderson. Omega gets him all hyped up and sends him out to the ring.

Back from break, Anderson storms into the building and nearly runs into Rich Swann. He acts all tough and tells the champ to go find Motor City. The Guns walk right up and Anderson begs off and say she’ll see them in the ring later tonight.

Moose Speaks, Willie Mack Returns!

Moose makes his way to the ring carrying the TNA World Heavyweight title. He says the difference between himself and Rich Swann is that he stays hurt, while Moose stays hurting people. He tells him to call his friend Willie Mack and ask him what pain feels like. Willie’s music hits… and the big man is in the building!

Security holds Willie back from getting in the ring. He claims he’s not mad about losing to Moose or even getting put on the shelf for a few weeks. But he is mad that it was a referee who made the decision for him that he was done, and couldn’t keep going. “No referee is gonna tell me when I’m done!” He challenges Moose to an “I Quit” match at Genesis on Saturday, January 9! Willie rushes the ring and security has to get in between them. Moose ends up accidentally attacking and injuring one of the guards before leaving.