WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back
AEW President Tony Khan made another appearance on IMPACT Wrestling this Tuesday night, taking out more “ad time” on AXS TV in order to fire more shots across the bow at IMPACT EVP Don Callis and his own world champion Kenny Omega.
While last week’s appearance could only be described as “smug” at best, the duo absolutely ripped into IMPACT this time around. Khan, making sure to get every inch of his biceps in the shot, offered to give Callis lessons on the pro wrestling business should he appear on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night.
“We did our biggest rating of the year, I got one of the greatest champions in the world, and he’s out there doing free press for us that I’m not paying for,” Khan gloated about last week’s huge episode on TNT. Schiavone also spent most of the segment blatantly trashing the IMPACT brand and network.
“Lesson number one would be where to watch AXS. I don’t even know where to find it. If you ask your Smart TV to put on AXS it says, ‘Dude why?'”
Check out the clip above.
Kenny Omega To Headline IMPACT Hard To Kill, Bullet Club Attacks Rich Swann
Did we just see a Bullet Club reunion in IMPACT Wrestling?
AEW World Champion Kenny Omega finally set foot inside the arena this Tuesday night, blindsiding IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann during a chaotic show-closing brawl with the Good Brothers.
“Machine Gun” Karl Anderson defeated Chris Sabin, one half of the Motor City Machine Guns, in this week’s IMPACT main event, albeit through less than reputable means. Swann took offense to this and confronted Anderson backstage, leading to a huge brawl. Doc Gallows, who has been on the injured list in recent weeks, also made an appearance in the chaos.
In the aftermath, the AEW World Champion and IMPACT Tag Team Champions stood tall alongside Don Callis. The whole segment had some major Bullet Club energy. The long-running, multi-promotion faction’s name was even mentioned on air, as were the generally associated “too sweet” and “for life” taglines.
Callis announced that Omega and the Good Brothers will headline IMPACT Hard To Kill on January 16, teaming up for a six-man tag team match against Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns.
This will be Kenny Omega’s first match in an IMPACT Wrestling ring, as well as the first time a contracted member of the All Elite Wrestling roster competes inside an IMPACT Wrestling ring.
IMPACT Wrestling Results (12/15): Karl Anderson vs Chris Sabin, Kenny Omega Invades The IMPACT Zone
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV and Twitch. The road to Hard To Kill begins in the wake of a very newsworthy Final Resolution special on IMPACT Plus this past weekend. Karl Anderson faces Chris Sabin, the Knockouts Tag Team Tournament semis begin, and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega returns!
IMPACT Wrestling Results
December 15, 2020
The show begins with a recap of Final Resolution. The highlights were Rich Swann retaining the IMPACT World title against Chris Bey, Josh Alexander defeating Ethan Page, Manik winning the X-Division title, and Deonna Purrazzo retaining the Knockouts title against Rosemary.
Tenille Dashwood (w/ Kaleb) vs. Alisha (w/ Eddie Edwards)
Tenille blindsides her opponent with a forearm from behind to get things started. She spends way too much time laughing and mocking, and Alisha gets her with an armdrag, shoulder tackle, snapmare and slaps on a headlock. Tenille sends her into the ropes, but Alisha surprises with a tilt-a-whirl headscissors for two. She climbs to the second rope but gets distracted by Kaleb and his selfies on the outside, and gets suplexed back to the mat.
Tenille puts on a headlock and slows things down for a minute. She breaks the hold to hit a sidewalk slam, but only gets two. Alisha gets whipped into the corner but gets a pair of boots up to block a splash. She fires off with right hands and elbows, charges the corner for a running uppercut, and hits a bulldog for two. Kaleb pulls Tenille to the floor to save her. Alisha climbs the ropes to dive onto both of them, but Tenille sacrifices Kaleb and throws him in front of her. Tenille quickly rolls her back into the ring and hits a Spotlight Kick.
Winner: Tenille Dashwood
The lights go out after the match and Sami Callihan appears on the tron. He tells Eddie Edwards to go home and cuddle up with his wife for the holidays, because it might be the last chance he ever gets. Callihan says they finish things once and for all in 2021.
Josh Matthews informs us that Kenny Omega and Don Callis have arrived in their tour bus. He talks up Karl Anderson’s match with Chris Sabin tonight and what role Omega’s presence may or may not have.
Motor City Machine Guns are interviewed. Alex Shelley says The North were a great tag team, but they can’t get themselves together enough to face them right now. That leaves them the Good Brothers. Chris Sabin says there is only room for two “Machine Guns” in this industry and Anderson isn’t one of them.
We cut to Omega’s tour bus, where the champ is hanging out with Don Callis and Karl Anderson. Omega gets him all hyped up and sends him out to the ring.
Back from break, Anderson storms into the building and nearly runs into Rich Swann. He acts all tough and tells the champ to go find Motor City. The Guns walk right up and Anderson begs off and say she’ll see them in the ring later tonight.
Moose Speaks, Willie Mack Returns!
Moose makes his way to the ring carrying the TNA World Heavyweight title. He says the difference between himself and Rich Swann is that he stays hurt, while Moose stays hurting people. He tells him to call his friend Willie Mack and ask him what pain feels like. Willie’s music hits… and the big man is in the building!
Security holds Willie back from getting in the ring. He claims he’s not mad about losing to Moose or even getting put on the shelf for a few weeks. But he is mad that it was a referee who made the decision for him that he was done, and couldn’t keep going. “No referee is gonna tell me when I’m done!” He challenges Moose to an “I Quit” match at Genesis on Saturday, January 9! Willie rushes the ring and security has to get in between them. Moose ends up accidentally attacking and injuring one of the guards before leaving.
AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends
Featured above is the December 15 edition of AEW DARK.
Scheduled for this week’s show:
- Shotheara Chhun vs. Ricky Starks
- Baron Black vs. Brandon Cutler
- Hikaru Shida vs. KiLynn King
- “The Waiting Room” with Dr. Britt Baker DMD
- Shawn Dean & Fuego Del Sol vs. Jurassic Express
- Skyler Moore vs. Leva Bates
- Brian Cage vs. VSK
- The Acclaimed vs. Louie Valle & Mike Magnum
- Anna Jay vs. Dani Jordyn
- Stu Grayson & Evil Uno vs. Bear Country
- Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. RYZIN & Sean Maluta
- Tay Conti vs. Freya States
- Danny Limelight vs. Matt Sydal
- Kaci Lennox vs. Ivelisse
- Chaos Project vs. Best Friends
AEW DARK airs every Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.
